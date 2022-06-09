A Palestinian died in the occupied West Bank Thursday after being shot in the stomach by Israeli forces, the Palestinian health ministry said, in the latest bloodshed in the territory.

The ministry said 27-year-old Mahmud Fayez Abu Ayhour was killed in Halhul, north of the flashpoint city of Hebron. The Israeli army told AFP it was checking the circumstances of the incident.

The Red Crescent had earlier reported several injuries following unrest in Halhul.

In recent weeks, the Israeli army has been conducting near-daily operations across the West Bank, making multiple arrests in what they describe as "counter-terrorism activities".

The most recent operation, conducted overnight, involved nine arrests, the army said.

Nineteen people, mostly Israeli civilians - including 18 inside Israel and a Jewish settler - have been killed in attacks by Palestinians and Israeli Arabs since late March.

Israeli security forces have responded with raids inside Israel and in the West Bank, particularly in and around Jenin. Three Israeli Arab attackers and a police commando have died.

Forty Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank - suspected militants but also non-combatants, including an Al Jazeera journalist who was covering a raid in Jenin and bystanders.