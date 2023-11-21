Palestinian flags and the black-and-white keffiyeh scarf flew high in Kuwait's Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium as football fans vented their emotions in a World Cup qualifier on Tuesday.

Thousands of Palestinians and their sympathisers turned out at the 60,000-seat venue for the game against Australia, Palestine's first in front of fans since the start of the Israel-Hamas war.

"Palestine is in our hearts. We came to the stadium, old and young, in support," Anfal Al-Azmi, a 45-year-old Kuwaiti woman, told AFP.

Defender Harry Souttar's 18th-minute goal was all that separated the teams in a 1-0 win for Australia where the action on the pitch was almost incidental.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com

 

