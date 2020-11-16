Pallbearers at the funeral of COVID-19 victims cannot walk into church wearing full personal protective equipment (PPE), according to new regulations issued by the Catholic church.

Instead, they must leave the coffin at the church’s main door where it can be carried or wheeled by relatives of the deceased or the funeral director.

The updated regulations follow comments by the Superintendent of Public Health, Charmaine Gauci, that pallbearers do not need to wear such protective clothing since the coffin would be sealed before it is released for burial.

COVID-19 victims are placed in two body bags before being placed into the coffin which is then sealed with plastic wrapping.

Until mid-October, COVID-19 victims had to be buried within hours of their death, with only a few relatives allowed to attend. This changed following pleas by the nurses’ union, and relatives now have 24 hours to bury their loved ones.

'Morbid circus'

The presence of pallbearers in full protective clothing in church was brought to the fore earlier this month when the former superintendent of public health, Ray Busuttil, criticised the “morbid circus” taking place at the funerals of COVID-19 victims.

He had said: "What an unnecessary charade. It is disrespectful, stigmatising and degrading for the deceased person, not to mention the pain and heartbreak it causes for an already devastated family. The only positive outcome from it all is an additional payment to the undertaker.”

In its updated regulations that came into force on Monday, the church said that the temperature of anyone entering will continue to be taken to check to fever, a symptom of COVID-19. This applies to churchgoers as well as for those helping out in church.

And in line with the stance taken by the health authorities, the church said that the use of visors was being discouraged as masks have been proven to offer more protection.

Priests are always to wear masks, including in the sacristy. They are, however, allowed to remove them while at the altar and while speaking.

It suggested that vulnerable pastoral workers should for now not provide a service so that these do not come into contact with other people.

The church said Mass should preferably be animated with instrumental music rather than a singer. When this was not possible, the first preference should be for a soloist accompanied by some musicians, forming a group of not more than six people. A distance of 2.5 meters is to separate them (except for members from the same household) and from the congregation. While singing, they may opt not to wear a mask.

The church also suggested that a separate printout and microphone is used for those reading at Mass and, when possible, a different pulpit from that being used by the priest.