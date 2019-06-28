The Gozo Ministry is distributing palm fronds to fishermen who fish for Lampuki (dolphin fish).

Gozo Minister Justyne Caruana said the fronds were taken from trees in public gardens, which had been pruned and treated to prevent disease.

The palm fronds are laid on the water to create shade that attracts dolphin fish (lampuki) which are then trapped in nets.

Dr Caruana underlined works underway on a slipway at Mġarr harbour and said the number of pontoons will also be increased.

Hardstanding areas in Xlendi and Mġarr are also being improved.