A brand of palm oil that originates in Ghana should not be consumed because it contains an unauthorised dye unsuitable for consumption, health authorities have warned.
Plastic bottles of Ghana Best palm oil with a durability date of 30 April 2021 contain Sudan IV, the Environmental Health Directorate said.
Sudan IV is a reddish brown dye often used to stain oils, waxes, greases and various hydrocarbon products. The International Agency for Research on Cancel has classified it as a category 3 carcinogen.
For further information, contact the Health Inspectorate Services between 8.00am and 2.30pm on 21337333, by emailing mhi@gov.mt or by calling its offices at Continental Business Centre, Old Railway Track, Santa Venera.
