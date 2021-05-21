Praise palm oil has been recalled from the market because it contains elevated levels of benzo(a)pyrene, the health authorities said.

Benzo(a)pyrene, which can be carcinogenic, is a chemical that forms during industrial processes which involve combustion and can find its way into food through the contaminated environment.

It can also form during cooking, such as when grilling on open flames.

The affected product comes in one litre bottles and is from batch 201010. Its best before date is October 31, 2023.