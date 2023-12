Cole Palmer struck twice as Chelsea survived a late scare to banish their away-day blues with a 3-2 win against Premier League strugglers Luton on Saturday.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side were in complete control when Palmer scored his second goal to put the visitors three up with 20 minutes to play.

Palmer had opened the scoring at Kenilworth Road before Noni Madueke doubled Chelsea’s lead late in the first half.

