Cole Palmer fired Chelsea to a 1-0 win against west London rivals Fulham on Saturday as the inconsistent Blues bounced back from their League Cup embarrassment at Middlesbrough.

Palmer converted a penalty late in the first half at Stamford Bridge to erase the bitter taste from Chelsea’s shock 1-0 loss against second-tier Middlesbrough in the semi-final first leg on Tuesday.

That League Cup calamity was just the latest disappointment in a troubled season for Mauricio Pochettino’s side.

Chelsea were hardly much more dynamic against Fulham, but Pochettino will take heart from the way they ground out a third successive Premier League victory.

After a 10-day winter break, the Blues will have a chance to overturn the League Cup deficit when they return to action against Middlesbrough in the second leg on January 23.

