Panama has been placed back on an international money laundering watchlist by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), the Central American country's economy minister announced Friday.

"Despite recognising the progress made by Panama and its political commitment at the highest level, the FATF plenary held this week approved that Panama be included" on the list, said the minister, Eyda Varela.

The decision was announced after a meeting of the FATF, the international body that fights against money laundering, in Orlando, Florida this week.

Panama - a country with a reputation as a money laundering hub that stretches back decades - was placed on its so-called "gray list" in 2014 after significant flaws were found in the country's financial practices.

It was removed in 2016 after introducing changes to its legal and regulatory framework, but evaluations of its commitments by the international body this week forced a U-turn.

Some 200 members of the FATF attended the Florida meeting, including the United Nations, the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.