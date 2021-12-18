Premier League strugglers Sliema Wanderers have continued to reinforce their squad in attempt to salvage their top-flight status after announcing the return of defender Oscar Linton.

Linton, who hails from Panama, will be featuring for the Blues for the second time after playing 13 games in the first half of the 2020/2021 season. Afterwards, the 28-year-old left for Japan’s third-tier where he played for FC Imabari.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk.