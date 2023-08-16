Panathinaikos stunned Marseille on penalties to reach the Champions League play-off round on Tuesday, while Rangers teed up a clash with PSV Eindhoven.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang wiped out Panathinaikos’ 1-0 first-leg lead in the third qualifying round with his first Marseille goal inside two minutes at the Stade Velodrome.

The former Arsenal and Barcelona striker completed the turnaround in first-half added time by turning home his second goal from Jonathan Clauss’ low cross.

But there was a late twist, as just seconds after Matteo Guendouzi had seen a strong penalty appeal waved away, the Marseille midfielder was penalised for handball by VAR and Fotis Ioannidis dispatched the resulting 99th-minute spot-kick to force extra time.

Vitinha had a goal ruled out by VAR for an offside against Ismaila Sarr in the build-up as the Greeks held on for penalties.

