Panathinaikos stunned Marseille on penalties to reach the Champions League play-off round on Tuesday, while Rangers teed up a clash with PSV Eindhoven.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang wiped out Panathinaikos’ 1-0 first-leg lead in the third qualifying round with his first Marseille goal inside two minutes at the Stade Velodrome.

The former Arsenal and Barcelona striker completed the turnaround in first-half added time by turning home his second goal from Jonathan Clauss’ low cross.

But there was a late twist, as just seconds after Matteo Guendouzi had seen a strong penalty appeal waved away, the Marseille midfielder was penalised for handball by VAR and Fotis Ioannidis dispatched the resulting 99th-minute spot-kick to force extra time.

Vitinha had a goal ruled out by VAR for an offside against Ismaila Sarr in the build-up as the Greeks held on for penalties.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com

 

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.