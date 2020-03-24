The coronavirus pandemic which has brought about severe restrictions in social life and commercial activity, could last for months, Health Minister Chris Fearne said in parliament on Tuesday.

Speaking during a debate on amendments to the Public Health Act meant to give more powers to the Superintendent of Public Health he warned that the fact that only three new cases were reported on Tuesday meant nothing.

“We are expecting numbers to rise in the coming days. It is crucial to be disciplined and to abide by the orders issued by the health authorities. If we let our guard down, thinking the worst is over, the virus will explode,” he cautioned.

Fearne observed that in Hong Kong and Singapore which were considered as role models in the fight to keep the pandemic under control, certain restrictions had been re-introduced due to a second wave of cases.

“We are all in the same boat, and Malta is no exception,” he added.

Speaking on government’s plan to build a prefabricated hospital, Fearne said this would be constructed in a “matter of weeks” adjacent to Mater Dei Hospital.

The decision was taken on Saturday, when the government was advised to go for this option since there were enough human resources to man it. This was due to the fact that more doctors and nurses were available following the decision to suspend non-urgent surgeries.

The government was advised by a group of experts that apart from the 100 beds at ITU, the capacity could be increased further. The prefabricated hospital would be the same lines of the one constructed in China and would have 60 ITU beds and 30 high-dependency units, both with ventilators.

Fearne said talks were underway with another private hospital, apart St Thomas hospital, to treat patients. Moreover, a call was issued for professionals not employed in the medical sector to join the health services, so has to have more resources at hand.

On Wednesday two more COVID-19 testing centres would be opened by the government apart from the one in Ħal Farruġ – one the in the north of the island and another at the Xewkija heliport. This would raise the testing capacity to 700 per day.

‘Where are Steward Health Care?’

Opposition leader Adrian Delia said that Steward healthcare and its predecessor Vitals had failed to deliver 400 beds at St Luke’s and another 400 beds in a new hospital in Gozo as promised and he, therefore, sympathised with Fearne's current predicament. Had the government sought assistance from Steward and its mother company in the US on ways to deal with the virus?.

In his winding-up speech, Fearne said the government was working closely with Steward especially in Gozo where new facilities would be inaugurated on Wednesday including a testing facility.

Earlier, the Opposition leader expressed himself in favour of the construction of a prefabricated hospital, “as long as such project was necessary”. Nonetheless, he questioned how this decision was taken at this stage with such a restrictive three-day time window for bidders.

“We need to ensure nobody profits of this situation, as this would be an unforgivable immoral act,” he said.

Bill could be legally challenged

The debate also took a legalistic twist with PN MP Jason Azzopardi cautioning about “certain legal flaws” of the Bill. Nonetheless, he said the Opposition was voting in favour so as not to be perceived to be putting spokes in the wheels on such a delicate and urgent matter. Azzopardi warned this Bill would be legally challenged as it gave the Superintendent of Public Health certain powers outside her remit such as changing the opening hours of court.

Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis refuted such claims while accusing Azzopardi of “sophistry”.

He pointed out that the Opposition MP was repeating the points raised by the Chamber of Advocates. Although it consulted with the chamber, the government did not necessarily agree with all the points raised.

At the start of committee stage, the deputy prime minister announced that an agreement had been reached with the Opposition so that certain amendments which the latter had intended to move, would be enacted in future through a separate Bill.

The Bill was approved through all stages with some amendments moved by the government.