The Inspire Foundation says it is desperate for donations after losing more than half a million euros in funding because of COVID-19.

The organisation, which helps people with disabilities and their families, recorded a loss of €550,000 between March and June.

“Usually our expenses come to around four million a year,” says PR and marketing executive Therese Bonnici. “So this is a significant blow to our annual budget.”

Of the €550,000, €260,000 was lost from the closure of the charity shops and fitness centre, and loss of fund-raising capabilities.

The charity also says it was deeply affected because it had to cancel its April telethon where it had planned to raise money for a new hydro-therapy pool for its members.

As well as individual donations, corporate sponsorship has also dried up as many companies and employers have been forced to tighten their own finances because of the pandemic.

There was also initial confusion about which government funding scheme the foundation could apply to for help. “At first we were directed to Malta Enterprise,” continues Therese.

“But then we were told we fall under the Voluntary Organisation (VO) grant. So now we are waiting to hear if we will get compensation from there.”

We’ve put certain projects on hold and are trying to cut costs where we can

While the charity shops and fitness centres have reopened, Inspire says it’s still concerned about the future, including if there is a second wave.

“Like everyone else, we’ve had to adapt month-to-month and are doing our best to not let it impact our services or resources. We’ve put certain projects on hold and are trying to cut costs where we can.”

Staff say the pandemic has also had an emotional toll on the people it supports.

“The last 15 weeks have been very difficult for parents and guardians caring for people with disabilities,” says parent relations manager Charlene Borg.

“The exhaustion of being locked at home and trying to juggle different roles and responsibilities, without the established boundaries that existed prior to COVID-19, has been extremely challenging for some.

“Their concerns were then either triggered or heightened due to lockdown or the fear of getting the virus.”

And despite the organisation reopening many of its facilities, those concerns have not gone away. “Now that services are slowly picking up and children can start receiving their therapeutic intervention once again, parents still worry about whether they are making the right choice,” adds Borg.

“Many ask me if they should keep their children safe with them at home, or if they should bring them to their weekly intervention.”

If you would like to donate: https://inspire.org.mt/give/donations/one-time-donation/