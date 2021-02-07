The COVID-19 pandemic has shown that one should be consistently pro-life, protecting life from the beginning to its natural end, Auxiliary Bishop Joseph Galea-Curmi said on Sunday.

In an homily on the occasion of Day of Life in a Mass organised by the Malta Unborn Child Platform, Galea-Curmi said both those who are at the beginning of life, as well as those who are moving towards the end or reached the end, are vulnerable and weak.

“The latter also deserve every measure that alleviates their suffering, and a society that offers them love, compassion, and care to the very end... No one is redundant; no one is expendable.”

Galea-Curmi said life should be protected not only in the initial and final moments but also at every stage so every pro-life action should be encouraged.

Such action includes blood donation, respect for the environment and creation, sensible driving, responsible measures in the construction industry, help for those desperately looking for refuge and, protection for those facing domestic violence, and sensitivity in the way one addressed others.

“When we realise how precious and dear life is, we cannot neglect or eliminate it. This would be the sign of a regressive society. On the other hand, we want a progressive society which works for the progress and development of life, and which recognises that the strength of this type of society depends on the progress of the weakest,” he said.

Galea-Curmi's homily in full can be read in the pdf link below.

