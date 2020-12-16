Supermarkets in tourist hotspots are fighting to keep their head above water while two of Malta’s biggest supermarkets are reporting the best Christmas season ever.

The drop in tourists, expatriates and the closure of offices this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic has led to a slump in sales at supermarkets in areas like Sliema, St Julian’s and Qawra according to Chris Borg, co-owner of a chain of food retailers across the island, including Park Towers, Valyou, Tower, Lasco and Trolees.

Those supermarkets that generally cater for the local market weren’t affected, Borg said. However, it took some strategising to prevent losses in those tourist-heavy localities.

“Over the last year, sales have been slow but due to our aggressive Christmas campaign, I think we have recovered a lot, so figures are on par with last year’s. We cannot say the same about profitability because, of course, the campaign cost us money.”

For larger food retailers, however, such as PAMA and PAVI, the pandemic has forced more people indoors and made their shopping baskets heftier, according to deputy CEO Malcolm Camilleri.

“We are anticipating our best December ever. People are eating more at home so they are buying more,” Camilleri said, adding, “I think customers are feeling safe to shop there too since it’s a big space and people can keep their distance from each other.

Smart supermarkets also reported a growth in consumption this December compared to last year, attributing the jump to the change in lifestyle brought about by the pandemic, according to Matthew Grech, one of the directors.

“For most people in Malta, their idea of entertainment is going out for dinner, so as people are staying at home more rather than going out to catering establishments, automatically you’re going to have more food in the pantry,” he said.