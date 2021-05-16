The ST Group has inaugurated a €2.5 million investment at their flagship Bayview Hotel in Gżira, upgrading all the three-star hotel’s main facilities, just in time for the much-anticipated re-opening of the tourism market.

Though, like the rest of the tourism industry, the ST Group – incorporating ST Hotels and Stivala Group Plc – was hit hard by the unprecedented pandemic, its directors and employees did not rest on their laurels and instead focused their company’s efforts on a massive project, turning the Bayview Hotel into a top-tier state-of-the-art tourism facility on the Sliema, Gżira seafront.

The popular hotel will now host its guests into superior modern facilities, including revamped public areas, brand new guest rooms and new catering facilities, including the Sea Star Restaurant and an innovative Spritz Lounge Bar.

The 136-guest room Bayview Hotel now also boasts new spa facilities, including an indoor pool, jacuzzi and sauna, while a major facelift was given to the hotel’s outdoor pool and terrace areas.

ST Group chairman Michel Stivala said that his group believes wholeheartedly in the prospects of the Maltese tourism market and wanted to turn the sudden downturn into a new opportunity.

“Following months characterised by uncertainty and restrictions which impacted directly our industry, we feel that we are now better prepared to face the next challenge,” Mr Stivala said.

“The fact that Malta is in the forefront in the COVID-19 vaccination rollout, together with the recently announced tourism recovery plan, makes us confident that our industry will manage to make a quick turnaround and be able to reap the benefits of our sacrifices.

Established in 2016, the ST Group has grown from strength to strength and is now considered among the largest hotel operators in Malta.

ST Hotels is currently made up of five different properties – uniquely distinguished but all offering the same coherent service. For more information visit www.sthotelsmalta.com.