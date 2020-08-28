President George Vella on Friday announced a new scheme allowing workers to donate a small portion of their monthly salary to the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation, a charity overseen by the president’s office.

Businesses signing up for the scheme can give their employees the option to opt-in to a monthly donation to the charity that will be automatically deducted from their pay.

Vella said the COVID-19 pandemic had hampered the charity’s ability to raise funds.

The president said the MCCFF, chaired by former Labour MEP Marlene Mizzi, had forged ahead with its August Moon Ball as it was too late in the day to halt the event.

He said the event, held during a spike in COVID-19 transmission, had been organised in accordance with health guidelines, and there were “no complications”.

The president said the MCCFF would not be organising more events soon.

Instead, a “mini Istrina” will be held on September 20.

He said this fundraising marathon was being held in a bid to help the charity try emerge from the “tight situation” it was currently in.

The MCCFF provides financial, material and professional support to people with severe chronic illnesses, including cancer.

President Vella said the charity spent a staggering €1 million per month to help its beneficiaries.

“You never know who the next patient is going to be. Certain medicines are no longer within anybody’s reach,” Vella said.

The president said the charity had introduced means-testing to ensure aid went to those truly in need.