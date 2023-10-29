Jewellery brand Pandora is making waves in Malta with the opening of its second store in Valletta and an exclusive launch event at their concept store in Sliema.

The brand celebrated its entry into the heart of Valletta with a party at Pandora at The Point Shopping Mall, where the intricate artisanry and originality of Pandora’s jewellery were on show.

The event also captured the essence of the brand’s dedication to creating immersive and personal connections through jewellery. In Pandora’s world, jewellery is, in fact, more than adornment: it is a means to tell one’s unique story.

The Pandora Malta team

The brand is delighted with the buzz it is already generating in Valletta and is poised to expand its presence across Malta, with more shops in the pipeline.

Creating immersive and personal connections

This expansion is in line with the brand’s commitment to serving its expanding customer base, ensuring that everyone in Malta can experience the magic of Pandora, and become a part of its legacy, curating their own individual stories through enchanting jewellery.

In addition to physical stores, an online shop offers convenient access to Pandora’s jewellery pieces, allowing customers to explore and discover its charms, bracelets and more to tell their unique stories.

Latest Game of Thrones collection, available in store and online.