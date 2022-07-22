Jurgen Klopp said “Pandora’s box” opened as new Liverpool signing Darwin Nunez scored four goals in a 5-0 friendly thrashing of RB Leipzig on Thursday.

The Reds brought striker Nunez to Anfield from Benfica last month for a transfer fee which could rise to a club-record 100 million euros (£85 million, $105 million).

The Uruguayan, who scored 34 goals last season, had been criticised by some supporters after failing to score in Liverpool’s first pre-season games against Manchester United and Crystal Palace.

But he came on at half-time against Leipzig in Germany with Liverpool leading 1-0 thanks to a Mohamed Salah goal and scored a penalty before going on to net another three times.

“Mo gives Darwin the penalty and Darwin, Pandora’s box was open,” Klopp told liverpoolfc.com. “That’s of course a perfect night for him.

Click here for full story