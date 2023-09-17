Pandora, the world’s largest jewellery brand originally from Denmark, has opened its newest concept store at The Point, in Sliema.

The store promises to be an unforgettable shopping experience and has been meticulously designed to create an intimate and welcoming atmosphere. Here customers can explore the intricate details of each jewel and discover the perfect additions to personal collections, all while reflecting Pandora’s commitment to a personal, intimate and engaging tone.

The essence of Pandora’s craftsmanship and design is captured in every piece of exclusive and original jewellery, emphasising the magic of design and personalisation through stacking charms.

‘For every story, there’s a Pandora’

Pandora’s distinctive design philosophy revolves around the art of personalisation, enabling every customer to narrate their own unique story through exquisite jewellery.

Marina Marković, CEO of Sf1 Clips Ltd, distributors of Pandora, said: “We are thrilled to bring this new concept store to Malta.

“Pandora’s personal and intimate tone of voice aligns perfectly with our commitment to providing exceptional service and quality to our customers. We look forward to continuing to make moments shine brighter with Pandora.”

More Pandora stores are expected to open in Malta by year end. This expansion reflects the brand’s dedication to serving its growing community of admirers.

An online shop is also available at www.pandorashop.mt.