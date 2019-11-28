Dar Hosea, an NGO working under the auspices of the Sisters of Charity (Friends of Thouret), is today organising a panel discussion on prostitution in Malta at The Meeting Place in Marsa .

The discussion follows a project funded by the Premju tal-President award in which the NGO offered drama therapy to women in prostitution. Angele Galea wrote and produced a play entitled Waħda Minna portraying the harsh realities and crude existence that women in prostitution experience, in order to raise public awareness on the issue. This was followed by a public discussion in light of the public consultation regarding the legalisation of prostitution in Malta.

During today’s discussion, 10-minute presentations will be given by Anna Vella on prostitution, Anna Borg on human trafficking, Marceline Naudi on domestic violence, Helen Burrows on slavery, Dorothy Singh on prostitution drama therapy and Ms Galea on theWaħda Minna play.

During the event, information about what Dar Hosea offers and its philosophy will also be given.

The NGO provides a safe shelter and professional support to vulnerable women who have been coerced into prostitution and suffer physical and psychological abuse, drug addiction, poverty, and other hardships. Security, dignity and a sense of belonging are ensured to all women who visit the house.

Dar Hosea also provides freshly-prepared food, shower and laundry facilities, and a place to rest. Counselling, sexual education, parenting skills and STI screening are also offered.

The panel discussion on prostitution in Malta is taking place at The Meeting Place, Marsa, today from 3 to 5pm. Tea and coffee will be provided, and there will be a question-and-answer session after the speakers’ talks. For more information, call 9950 8954 or look up Dar Hosea on Facebook.