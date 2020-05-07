The Panorama Hotel in Mellieħa has been given the green light by the Planning Authority for the construction of a receded floor on top of the existing five-storey building.

The proposal, which had been filed in 2018, had stoked controversy as the applicant - Vince Borg of V&C Developments Ltd - had originally sought a permit for three additional floors. This had fuelled objections due to concerns it would ruin the village skyline as the hotel is close to the parish church on top of a ridge.

However, the proposal was scaled down several times until the applicant opted for minor changes to a receded floor which had already been approved in 2015.

Two weeks ago, the PA board had already expressed the intention to issue the permit but the final decision had been deferred as it was going against the recommendation for refusal by the case officer. However, it is understood this refusal had been based on the previous plan which envisaged a full floor and not a receded one.

One of the conditions imposed is that no services may be installed on the roof, to keep the building’s height profile as low as possible.

Moreover, a contribution of €5,000 was also imposed to compensate for the two parking spaces provision shortfall. This money will go into the Urban Improvements Fund for the locality, specifically to fund traffic management, green transport, urban improvements or similar projects.

The application was approved with eight votes in favour and three against, with the chairman of the Environment and Resources Authority Victor Axiaq being among those who objected.

Located on the top of a ridge, the hotel was built in 1966 and commands breathtaking views of Għadira Bay.

Prior to the revised plans, the Superintendence for Cultural Heritage had strongly objected due to the hotel’s location on a ridge edge, and the negative impact which the building would have on the village core skyline, particularly its close proximity to the parish church.

The original proposal was to build three additional floors comprising a receded penthouse level under a 2014 policy review which allowed two or more extra storeys for hotels.

However, the applicant was forced to go back to the drawing board due to the public outcry against the proposal, and an indication that the plan was going to be shot down by the PA.