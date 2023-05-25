Panta Group, a third-generation family business, has announced the appointment of a new board of directors, marking a significant step towards strengthening its corporate governance practices. The strategic selection of the individuals forming part of the new board is a testament to the company's dedication to ongoing success and growth in its dynamic business landscape.

The new board is composed of directors Katrina Attard and Kris Micallef, non-executive directors Mario Camilleri and Jacqueline Camilleri, and director and Group chairman Henry Attard. The newly appointed board members bring a wealth of expertise and diverse backgrounds to steer Panta towards a positive future. With their collective knowledge, the new board will help to fortify the company's vision, enhance its operational efficiency, and promote sustained growth.

Director Katrina Attard first joined the company in 2009, after graduating with a Master of Science (MSc) in Economics and Finance from the University of Edinburgh. Before becoming Chief Executive Officer of Panta Group in January 2021, she moved through various roles within the company which gave her excellent insight into the various operations that it undertakes. She is tasked with driving the Group strategy.

Director and Chief Commercial Officer Kris Micallef has also taken on various roles since joining the company in 2012. After graduating with a Bachelor of Commerce (Honours) in Management from the University of Malta, he took on the role of claims officer and, later, contracts manager and chief estimating and tendering officer.

Non-executive director Jaqueline Camilleri is a Certified Public Accountant and a Fellow Member of the Institute of Accountants. She holds a Master’s degree in Business Administration from Heriot-Watt University of Edinburgh Business School. Throughout her career, she held various positions within the AX Holdings Group of Companies before joining the Foundation for Medical Services (FMS), gaining experience overseas and providing financial consultancy services to the private and national health sector. She has occupied high-level positions at various companies, and serves as director and/or chair of audit committee on a number of listed companies.

Also joining the board as a non-executive director is Mario Camilleri, an accomplished executive who, throughout his 20-year banking career, has analysed businesses from a business and credit risk perspective. Over the last 15 years, he has led commercial enterprises in drafting and implementing business, financial and corporate strategies to restructure and guide them towards stability and growth. Camilleri is an Associate of the Chartered Institute of Bankers (A.C.I.B.) and holds a Bachelor of Science (Honours) in Financial Services from the University of Manchester.

Finally, Henry Attard, a self-made businessman with over 50 years of industry experience in the field of building services presides as director and chairman of the group. Throughout this time, he acted as managing director for Panta Contracting Limited and sat on numerous boards within the Group.

The incoming board thanked company secretary Lawrence Mifsud and director Marion Micallef for their years of dedicated service.

In line with the company's strong commitment to customer satisfaction and market leadership, Panta Group CEO Katrina Attard expressed enthusiasm for the future, stating: "We are thrilled to welcome our new board members who bring a wealth of expertise and fresh perspectives to our Group. We remain dedicated to our customers, placing them at the core of our operations. With a culture that empowers creative minds and fosters innovation, we will continue to deliver exceptional products and services, while simultaneously embracing sustainability and driving positive change in our industry."

This new era in corporate governance marks an exciting milestone in Panta’s journey, reinforcing its commitment to excellence, adaptability, and sustainable practices. The company's unwavering dedication to customer centricity, coupled with a culture that drives innovation, positions Panta as an industry leader, ready to shape the future of the building services industry.