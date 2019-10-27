Panta sent a team of eight people, electrical engineers, technicians and estimators, on a week-long KNX Basic Certification and Partner course at the Home of Technologies Training Centre in London.

The aim of the course was to acquire enough knowledge to be able to design, install, test, commission and troubleshoot a KNX system, making Panta a partner of choice for commercial or domestic building automation.

Following the successful completion of this course, Panta Lesco Limited has now become a KNX partner, with Panta Contracting COO Adrian Borg saying that “this is just one of the many steps being taken to ensure Panta remains at the forefront of building engineering in Malta”.

He added that this additional certification continued to give weight to the firm’s core corporate values of integrity, smart application and excellence at the heart of everything it did.