Panta Group launched Panta Hub in Valley Road, Msida, on November 10, with esteemed guests, loyal customers, suppliers and partners attending the pioneering occasion for the third-generation family-led company.

The space is designed to foster innovation, collaboration and excellence across all facets of the building industry. The hub’s role is as a nexus for industry professionals, including engineers, architects, consultants, designers, contractors and end clients.

The vision was to create an inviting environment where stakeholders could convene, discuss, design and collaboratively enhance the building experience.

In her address, group CEO Katrina Attard reflected on Panta’s deep-rooted history and its integral role in the evolution of Malta’s built environment. The company’s success, she noted, was a testament to the dedication of its employees, trust from partners and loyalty of clients, enabling Panta to contribute to ground-breaking projects with environmental consciousness at their core.

COO Nicolai Portelli said: “The hub’s design concept drew inspiration from the ‘red thread’ in Greek mythology, symbolising the simplification of complexity.

“The intricate layers showcased within the hub represent the various stages and intricacies involved in building projects, providing a tangible example of Panta’s capabilities.

“The unveiling of the hub’s first phase offers a glimpse into the broader spectrum of services yet to come.”

Integral to the hub’s creation was the involvement of Panta’s employees, considered key stakeholders in the company’s journey. The inclusive approach sought feedback and opinions internally, ensuring that the hub truly reflects the collective spirit of the Panta family.

The CEO expressed gratitude to all involved, including loyal customers, suppliers, partners, sub-contractors, and guests, acknowledging their role in shaping the hub and celebrating the momentous occasion.

The company said that Panta Hub is a symbol of its determination to remain a vital force in Malta’s engineering landscape for generations to come.