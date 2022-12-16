At long last, one of Malta’s favourite festive traditions is soon to return after a three-year, pandemic-inspired hiatus. For at Teatru Manoel from December 23, Masquerade’s Ċikku and the Chocolate Panto brings back the sweet unforgettable magic of the Christmas pantomime.

“Excitement is high for panto’s return,” says Masquerade’s artistic director and the show’s director, anthony bezzina. “And after premiering Matilda The Musical in Malta earlier this year, it's fantastic to stage another homage to Roald Dahl.”

Ċikku adds a generous dollop of panto to Dahl’s classic tale. Penniless Ċikku lives in a giant bajtra with his mother, Dame Desserta. His fortunes change when he finds a golden ticket to visit Willy Wonder's famous Chocolate Panto – but everything is not as splendiferous as it seems. He discovers that the glamorous Diva Devine is a frightsome witch who wants to destroy all the children in the audience! Can Ċikku and his new friends turn her own magic against her?

Malcolm Galea and Katherine Brown. Photo: Justin Mamo

Starring Malcolm Galea – who also wrote the show – as Dame Desserta, the top cast also features Joseph Zammit, Katherine Brown and Marco Calleja. Musical director Kris Spiteri, choreographer Valerie Burke and vocal coach Tina Frendo help them become panto-ready, while Romualdo Moretti’s spectacular set and Louie Noir and Simona Mamo’s costumes will make Ċikku and the Chocolate Panto a night to remember for the whole family.

“We have all missed that togetherness and joy that panto brings,” adds bezzina. “It is the ideal festive entertainment for the young and young at heart, inside our beautiful national theatre. The ideal ingredients for a scrumdiddlyumptious Christmas!”

Masquerade’s Ċikku and the Chocolate Panto is at Teatru Manoel between December 23 and January 8. More information and tickets are available online at www.teatrumanoel.mt or www.masquerademalta.com, by telephone on 2124 6389 or by e-mail to bookings@teatrumanoel.mt.