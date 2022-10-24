Booking is now open for the Manoel Theatre’s first Christmas panto in three years with Ċikku and the Chocolate Panto, produced by Masquerade Malta, written by Malcolm Galea and directed by Anthony Bezzina.

The well-loved Christmas tradition was forced on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“After our production of Matilda the Musical, it’s fantastic for me to be back directing a panto at the Manoel,” says Bezzina. Led by Galea as Dame Desserta, Ċikku’s cast also includes Joseph Zammit, Katherine Brown and Marco Calleja.

The production includes musical direction from Kris Spiteri, Valerie Burke’s choreography and vocal coaching by Tina Frendo, as well as Romualdo Moretti’s set design and costumes designed by Simona Mamo. Galea’s version of the story introduces Ċikku, a penniless young man who lives with his mother in a giant bajtra.

His fortunes change when he finds a coveted golden ticket to visit Willy Wonder’s famous Chocolate Panto, along with a group of other winners.

Ċikku discovers that the show’s protagonist, the glamorous Diva Divine, is a frightsome witch who wants to destroy all the children in the audience.

Patrons who buy tickets before November 17 will benefit from a 10 per cent discount on all seats except those in the theatre’s gallery.

Ċikku and the Chocolate Panto will be performed at the Manoel Theatre between December 23 and January 8, 2023, with shows at 3pm and 8pm. Tickets are available online at www.teatrumanoel.mt, by telephone on 2124 6389 or on bookings@teatrumanoel.mt. For more information, visit www.teatrumanoel.mt or www.masquerademalta.com.