A stern test awaits Ħamrun Spartans and Gżira United should they progress from the second qualifying round of the UEFA Europa Conference League.

In Monday’s draws of the third qualifying round of this competition, both Maltese sides were drawn in the league path and were pitted against high-profile sides in European football.

After their spectacular comeback at the expense of Armenia’s Alashkert, Ħamrun will now face Velez Mostar of Bosnia-Herzegovina this week. Should Branko Nisevic’s team advance, they would face either PAOK of Greece or Bulgaria’s Levski Sofia.

