Paola BC won their fifth straight Mixed Teams League title last weekend, ending the 2019-20 season with wins in all their six matches.

The club, which celebrated winning the 13th title in its history, had to go through a tough season which, just like in every other local sport, experienced its own hiatus before restarting in last month. The Malta Badminton Association called it a ‘double challenge posing both physical and mental challenges’ but praised its players for their determination to continue performing at their best.

