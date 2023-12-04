Newly-promoted side Paola Executive Security grabbed their first win of the season when they had the better of Falcons in the women’s volleyball Super League.

On Sunday, the Cottonera Sports Complex hosted another programme of matches from the women’s volleyball top-flight championship.

The result of the day was attained by the newly-promoted side Paola Executive Security who had the better of Falcons 3-0.

The Paola side, coached by Mark Hili produced a solid display to see off their opponents and secure a morale-boosting win that augurs well for the rest of the season.

