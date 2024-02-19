The Malta Volleyball Association season continued last weekend when the two semi-finals of the National Cup were played at the Cottonera Sports Complex.

Falcons and Paola Executive Security booked their place in the final after thrilling victories over Birkirkara and Swieqi Phoenix NIUM.

Paola Executive Security created the biggest upset of the weekend when they came from behind to stun league champions Swieqi Phoenix NIUM 3-2.

It looked as though Swieqi were cruising into the final when they surged into a two-set lead. They won the opening set 25-14 and moved within one set of victory when securing the second 25-13.

