The Malta Volleyball Association season continued the 2023-24 season with matches from the National Cup at the Cottonera Sports Complex.

Paola Executive Security, Swieqi Phoenix Nium, and Falcons enjoyed a winning start to the cup competition.

Paola Executive Security broke little sweat to overcome the challenge of Division One side Depiro 3-0 on Saturday.

The following day it was the turn of Swieqi Phoenix Nium who stormed past Flyers 3-0.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com