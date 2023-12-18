Paola Executive Security are the winners of the Marindex Christmas Volleyball tournament after managing a perfect record in the quadrangular event that was played at the Corradino Sports Pavilion in the past week.

Four teams took part in the tournament, namely Paola Executive Security, Paola Yes2Health Fitness Club, Birkirkara, and Mġarr.

On the opening day of competition, Paola Executive Security had the better of Paola Yes2Health Fitness 3-0 while Birkirkara saw off Mġarr 3-1 for their first win in the competition.

Paola Executive Security were up against Birkirkara in the much-awaited match in the tournament and the hosts secured an impressive 3-1 win that put them firmly on their way.

