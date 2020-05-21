The Paola local council is unsure the locality's open-market can be set up in line with COVID-19 measures.

The limited space at the site of the market makes it extremely difficult for people to keep the required distance between each other, the council said in a statement.

All open-air markets except those selling food were suspended on March 14 but the government has announced that they will be allowed to reopen from Friday, along with restaurants, beauticians and hairdressers.

"The council understands that these aren't normal times and reiterates that this market should not operate in a regular manner," the Paola local council said on Thursday.

The council said it was also concerned about the health of residents who live in the vicinity of the market site. The Paola market was quite popular and drew crowds that were difficult to control, it added.

In its statement, it warned stall owners to keep the site clean, and called on the authorities to take into consideration the council's concerns.