Plans for a pedestrian bridge linking Paola and Corradino have been approved by the planning authority.

The proposed bridge will be constructed on Dom Mintoff Road, formerly Corradino Hill, just off the Malta College of Arts, Science and Technology's main campus in Paola.

Erected on a stretch of disused land, the bridge, measuring 20 metres by four metres, will open up new and safer pedestrian and cycling routes to the Mcast campus and the Miriam Al Batool school, as well as improve access to the church and the mosque in the vicinity, Infrastructure Malta said in a statement.

Commuting by foot to these locations currently requires pedestrians to cross arterial roads characterised by heavy traffic, including the Corradino roundabout.

"IM plans to embellish the areas at the two ends of the bridge, including part of the Mediterranean Gardens," the agency said.

"The agency will replace a derelict area within this garden to open up a new pedestrian and cycling pathway that links the overpass with the existing bus lay-bys in Paola Hill."

"It will also include adequate lighting systems and CCTV surveillance on the bridge deck and the rest of the new pathway to improve safety. The main bus lay-bys in the area will be modified for improved connections with the new bridge and pathway.

Infrastructure Malta CEO Frederick Azzopardi said in a tweet that the project will cost €1.6 million and works would begin shortly.