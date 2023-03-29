Paola Volleyball Club will be organising a training camp for its players and coaches between Friday and Sunday.

The training camp will be led by professional Italian players and coaches and will be held thanks to an agreement reached between the Paola Volleyball Club committee, led by president Dr Kenneth Vella, and Stefano Negrini, a consultant and professional Italian agent, whose area of specialisation is volleyball.

Negrini, who is also an ex-player and coach, was recently in Malta following an invite by Vella to experience the level of volleyball in Malta.

Negrini was impressed with the high-standard facilities offered by the Hibernians Sport Association which is led by Ronnie Calleja.

