A collaboration agreement has been signed between the Maltese club, Paola Volleyball, and the Italian Serie A2 team of Akademia Sant’Anna, based in Messina, Sicily.

This agreement follows weeks of discussions between Dr Kenneth Vella, Paola Volleyball club president, Dr Fabrizio Costantino, president of the Sicilian club, and Dr Giuseppe Venuti, vice-president.

In recent years, Italy has experienced a major improvement in this sport, which is reflected in the positive results achieved in both male and female international categories.

This collaboration agreement was announced during the general meeting of the Italian club which was held in Messina on Wednesday, January 31.

