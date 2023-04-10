Paola Volleyball Club won the first edition of the International women's Tournament "Conca d'Oro" which was held in Monreale in Sicily last week.

The event was organised at the Antonio Veneziano Sport complex by ASD Primula, of Monreale, a sports association that has been carrying out women's and men's volleyball activities for over 50 years.

Four teams participated in this tournament which were ASD Primula A, ASD Primula B, Volley Asiago and Paola Volleyball Club.

The Paola players, under the guidance of the coach, Mark Hili, had a great performance in this tournament as they won all three games.

Read full story on www.sportsdesk.com.mt