A 31-year-old Maltese employee at Antonio Piscopo’s Wines and Spirits in Żabbar Road, Paola has tested positive for COVID-19 and customers who were there on April 6 or after are to monitor for symptoms and to contact 111.

Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci said the man was handling food so it was important that clients monitored their symptoms.

She said the authorities were in contact with the establishment to ensure that the shop was cleaned and disinfected.

She urged customers with symptoms to get in touch, even though any contact the staff member may have had with customers was not long.

Malta on Thursday registered 38 new cases of the virus, bringing the total to 337. Two people have so far died after having been infected by the virus.