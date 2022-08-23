Pope Francis is looking frailer. In recent public appearances, he has often used a wheelchair to aid in his mobi­lity and has repeatedly addressed the question of his health. There are two sides to this.

On the one hand, Francis has become a role model for active ageing. He continues to carry out his public duties regardless and even undertook the long, arduous journey to Canada in the name of reconciliation and closure.

But, on the other hand, he has also drawn attention to the demands of the papacy and how his health can hinder certain functions expected of the pontiff. In some interviews, he has even raised the prospect of abdication should his health deter him from carrying out his functions.

Indirectly, there is an unspoken understanding that the papacy is changing. Before Benedict XVI’s courageous decision, no pope had voluntarily left the See of Rome since Celestine V in 1294. There was a tacit understanding that the pope would serve for life and his duties were only relinquished as he drew his last breath.

The modern expectations of the pope, however, have necessitated a re-think of this. The pope is no longer confined to the borders of the Vatican, or even Rome, Italy, or Europe. Starting with Paul VI, popes now have gruelling travel schedules which take them to different parts of the globe.

John Paul II – elected at the relatively young age of 58 – conducted 104 foreign trips. Benedict XVI went on 25 trips after being elected pope at age 78. The 85-year-old Francis has returned from his 37th trip, though it is becoming increasingly evident that long-distance travel is taking its toll on him. He has also been reluctant to use the traditional summer retreat at Castelgandolfo.

The trips to Cuba and Lebanon seemed to have made Benedict XVI aware of his waning strength due to old age. It was ultimately this which made him abdicate.

Travel itself is not the only reason why the papacy is arduous. The demands of the modern papacy necessitate the frequent reception of visitors, public audiences, public celebrations and other ceremonies. The pope may also be required to intervene or me­diate between two warring factions.

Francis himself has raised this prospect vis-à-vis the war between Russia and Ukraine. He follows in the footsteps of several distinguished predecessors who offered themselves for this role in previous conflicts.

Bishops are usually asked to hand in their resignation upon reaching 75 and cardinals lose their right to vote at 80. Some might question whether it is humane to allow the Holy Father to undertake tasks which would tire any person, let alone someone in their autumn years.

This way of thinking, however, signifies that the attitudes towards the papacy are changing.

Paradoxically, it implies that the papacy is perceived in more secularised terms; more in tune with the demands of secular leadership rather than those traditionally associa­ted with religious leaders. However, it also signifies that the papacy is no longer a European affair but necessitates a global approach with a worldwide presence bolstered through travel.

The Church on the periphery is the one which sustains the traditionally Euro-centric Church.

This will become more evident should Pope Francis retire since there is good reason to believe that the next pope will be from Africa or the Asian continent.

This, in itself, signifies that the Church is likely to look more global, more universal and, conversely, more Catholic in the true sense of the word.