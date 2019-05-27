Audrey Pace of Victoria was awarded the Papal honour Pro Ecclesia et Pontefice (PEP) for her continuous work among the English-speaking Catholic community since the time she settled in Gozo in 1972.

The award presentation took place during Mass celebrated by Gozo Bishop Mario Grech and the English-Speaking Catholic Community chaplain Fr Loreto Tabone at the Sacred Heart Seminary chapel in Victoria. Besides her work with the worshipping community, Ms Pace has also done voluntary work within the expatriate community as well as with the sick and the elderly. Accompanying Ms Pace was her husband John Pace.

Meanwhile, another PEP award was presented to Joseph Psaila, former editor of the diocesan journal Il-Ħajja f’Għawdex at the Bishop’s Curia in Victoria. Mgr Grech lauded Mr Psaila for his faithfulness towards Christ and the Church, as well as towards his island home.

Mr Psaila said his work was a very modest contribution that in no way compensated for the great gift of faith that the Gozo diocese had infused and still sustained in him.

The Pro Ecclesia et Pontefice honour is given to people who have distinguished themselves in the service of the Gospel and the Church.