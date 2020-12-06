The Arts Society in Malta (ASinMalta) is holding an online lecture that examines the work of the brilliant yet tempestuous Renaissance artist Michelangelo.

Daniel Evans, who is delivering the lecture, describes Michelangelo as a grumpy, dirty, ugly and tight-fisted man, but who produced sculpture, painting and architecture of such startling beauty and originality that two biographies were written about him in his lifetime.

This lecture sets out to examine several of Michelangelo’s drawings, a little of his poetry and several of his finished and unfinished works with the aim of all but summoning the great man to the room.

Daniel Evans is a housemaster at Cheltenham College and was head of History of Art at Wycombe Abbey School, both in the UK. He has been lecturing since 2001, and is a senior lecturer, tutor and tour guide for Art History Abroad.

The online lecture will be accessible through Zoom at 6.30pm. Anyone interested may register by e-mailing Nicole Stilon at membership.secretary.asinmalta@theartssociety.org. An access link will be sent to participants shortly before the lecture begins.