The driver of a sports car who crashed into crowds during the 2015 Paqpaqli għall-Istrina has been ordered to perform 300 hours of community service.

He will be doing the work with Puttinu Cares in the UK. He is to do the work in two years and the court has to be updated on the progress regularly.

The order came after the motorsport enthusiast, Paul Bailey, admitted to the charges. Bailey had been driving a Porsche Spyder.

His admission was registered in open court during the compilation of evidence against the 13-member core committee who were responsible for the charity event.

Twenty-six people had been injured, some critically, and criminal action was taken against all the committee members and Bailey, whose supercar had spun out of control.

The compilation had originally started being heard before then magistrate Aaron Bugeja but it was then reassigned to Magistrate Victor George Axiaq.

Friday’s hearing came with an unexpected twist.

Several people had been injured. File photo

Bailey’s lawyers, Giannella de Marco and Stephen Tonna Lowell, informed the court that their client wished to register an admission.

“Is that the case,” asked the magistrate.

“Yes, sir,” replied Bailey.

After being given time to reconsider, Bailey confirmed his guilty plea.

The court declared that imprisonment was not appropriate and placed the accused under a community service order for 300 hours.

He also has to cover his share of expenses related to the case. The amount is to be determined in a few days.

Bailey’s was the second admission of the day. Another member of the core team, Angelo Manara, had previously also pleaded guilty.

He was ordered to perform 200 hours of community work at Hospice Malta and also cover his share of expenses related to the case.

Manara was assisted by lawyer Stefano Filletti.

The admissions appeared to take the other co-accused’s lawyers by surprise.

But no other admissions were registered.

The defence counsel informed the court they would regulate their position in due course.

Lawyer Michael Grech, representing the victims, minuted that the parte civile was agreeing to the community service order only until the next sitting.

That position would be withdrawn and would no longer apply in respect of any other co-accused who do not register an admission at the next hearing.

Superintendent Josric Mifsud and Inspectors Hubert Cini and Paul Camilleri prosecuted. Lawyers Joe Giglio, Anna Mifsud Bonnici, Michael Sciriha, Roberto Spiteri, Raphael Fenech Adami and Frank Anthony Tabone are assisting other members of the committee.

The case continues in December.