Brazilian Lucas Paqueta scored the winner as Lyon took a step towards the Europa League quarter-finals on Wednesday with a 1-0 first-leg victory at Porto.

Peter Bosz’s side, who have struggled in Ligue 1 this season, are hoping to win a major European trophy for the first time this term.

Paqueta produced the game’s deciding moment just before the hour mark after a disappointing first half, collecting Tanguy Ndombele’s pass and slotting home.

