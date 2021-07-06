Star forward Neymar set up Lucas Paqueta to score the only goal as hosts Brazil beat Peru 1-0 on Monday to qualify for the Copa America final.

The semi-final was a repeat of the last final, two years ago, when a Brazil team shorn of the injured Neymar also triumphed on home soil.

The Selecao will play either Lionel Messi’s Argentina or Colombia, who meet in Brasilia on Wednesday, in Saturday’s final at Rio de Janeiro’s iconic Maracana stadium.

“I want Argentina. I’m supporting Argentina because I have friends there and Brazil will win the final,” said Neymar.

