Alejandro Dominguez of Paraguay was re-elected Conmebol president for a third term during Friday's congress of the South American football body in Doha.

Dominguez, who took over in 2016 after a vast corruption scandal and was re-elected for a second term in 2018, was the only candidate and received the backing of the ten South American federations for another four-year term.

This 50-year-old businessman has succeeded in reforming the South American body following the arrest of his predecessor and compatriot Juan Angel Napout, sentenced to nine years in prison in the United States for his involvement in the corruption scandal.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk.