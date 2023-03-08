The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) has announced the four winners of the 2023 International Women’s Day Recognition Awards.

Patience Igbiti from Nigeria (Leadership), Malta’s Vladyslava Kravchenko (Emerging Leadership), Malawi National Paralympic Committee (National Paralympic Committee) and World Para Ice Hockey (International Federation) have each received the 2023 International Women’s Day Award.

Kravchenko has been creating waves in and out of the water over the last decade.

In 2015 she was selected by the European Paralympic Committee for the Youth Ambassadors programme to raise awareness about the Paralympic Movement in Europe and visited schools and spoke about the benefits of Para sport on platforms like the European Youth Sport Forum.

