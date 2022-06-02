English manager Alan Pardew said Wednesday that he was leaving his role as head coach at Bulgarian club CSKA Sofia club, citing “outrage” over racist behaviour from fans towards the club’s black players.

“Unfortunately my time here is over,” Pardew said in a statement posted on CSKA’s website.

“The events before and after the match with Botev Plovdiv were not acceptable for me,” he went on.

At that match on May 19, which ended in a goalless draw, CSKA fans threw bananas and water bottles at their own players, booed them and barred them from entering the cloakrooms.

