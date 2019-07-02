The Parent-Infant Mental Health Alliance Malta (PIMHA), an independent, non-governmental and non-profit organisation supporting individuals suffering from mental health issues experienced from the time of conception to the postpartum period is organising its first public event today at the University Campus in Valletta at 7.30pm.

PIMHA Malta will explain the aims and objectives while clients who sought help from the NGO will share their experiences and what they have learned through their road to recovery

The main aim of PIMHA Malta is to address issues surrounding perinatal mental health by raising public and political awareness, further educating health care professionals and advocating for those who seek support within the public and private sector.

Speakers will include Ethel Felice, Rodianne Camilleri Agius and President Emeritus Marie Louise Coleiro-Preca.

For more information send an e-mail to pimha.malta@gmail.com.