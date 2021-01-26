An online workshop spread over three sessions aims to help parents gain insightful information on high-functioning autism and Asperger’s and how it impacts a child’s social and emotional development.

Parents will also learn how they can teach their child various skills and how such skills can be applied in various social settings using the right tools and strategies.

The workshop is hosted by Social Steps, a series of educational programmes run by Clare Cassar, a registered educational psychologist, and educational consultant Lara Farrugia.

The first session is being held today between 5 and 7.30pm. The other sessions will take place on February 3 and 4. For more information and to register for the workshop, visit the Social Steps Facebook page or the event’s Facebook page.